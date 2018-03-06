Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds

Guatemala City

Guatemala says it will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem al-Quds, following the US lead in a controversial decision which has drawn widespread international condemnation.

President Jimmy Morales made the announcement in Washington Sunday in an address to the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israeli lobbying group.

“Under my instructions, two days after the United States moves its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem,” he told a cheering crowd.

Washington has set May 14 as the date for the inauguration of the new diplomatic premises. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently in Washington, said he would invite US President Donald Trump to attend the opening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will invite US President Donald Trump to join the inauguration of the American embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds in May.

Trump declared Jerusalem al-Quds as the so-called capital of Israel in December and announced plans to relocate the US embassy in Tel Aviv to the occupied holy city.—Agencies