GUASA presses demands, protest against Varsity administration

Gomal University Academic Staff Association (GUASA) has setup a protest camp in front of GPO main bazaar DI Khan against the University administration for not accepting their demands here on Saturday.

President GUASA, Shoab Gangohi, General Secretary Dr. Shahid Kamal, members of other faculties, teaching staff and employees of class III and IV of the university were also present in the camp.

The protesters on this occasion categorically made it clear that their protest would continue till their demands were not fulfilled. The protesters chanted slogans “University Bachao”, “University Bachao”, “University Bachao” (save University). “Our agitation would continue against the deaf air attitude of the a administration against university employees and will be continued till the acceptance of their demands.

Speaking on this occasion, Shoaib Gangohi said that the university administration taken misuse of power against the employees in different manners. He leveled allegation against Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Sarwar and acting Registrar Dil Nawaz Khan by misusing their power and issuing of show-cause notices to over 90 employees, mostly teachers, who had been appointed through illegal selection criteria in 2008 and 2014.

He said the acting Registrar Dil Nawaz Khan, whose appointment was illegal, was trying to take such steps to victimize the employees on the one hand and save his own post on the other.—APP

