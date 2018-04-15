Guardiola will play golf as City await title

London, United Kingdom :Pep Guardiola will be on the golf course as Manchester City wait for news of the Manchester United match that could see them crowned champions on Sunday. Guardiola’s side are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Tottenham. The leaders are 16 points clear of second-placed United and a defeat for Jose Mourinho’s men against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday would see City take the trophy. But Albion are bottom of the table and few give them a chance of upsetting United. So City boss Guardiola won’t be watching the match on television. Instead, he plans a round of golf with his son Marius. “I have a golf game with my son. The only score I want to know is bogey or birdy,” Guardiola said. “We will see. Football is unpredictable. Normally United beats West Brom.”

Orignally published by APP