Guardian school holds annual day ceremony at PNCA

A colorful annual day ceremony of Guardian School System held here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Students performed tableau on poems included in their syllabus on social issues and historical tales. Besides that speeches and songs were also presented by the students in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Country Representative of World Health Organization, Dr Mohammad Assai Ardakani said it was responsibility of the society to ensure healthy and conducive academic environment for better upbringing of children.

“It is responsibility of educational institutions to take special measures for a secure and tension free atmosphere for nurturing abilities of our younger generation”, he remarked.

They had to provide them basic health facilities, nutritious diet during school hours and good sports and co-curricular opportunities for their better upbringing, he added.

He urged that besides governments, parents, teachers and society elites should also pay attention towards this important issue while promoting girls education which was also imperative for healthy societies.

Awareness about hygienic conditions was also a prime responsibility of the society especially administration of academic institutions, he further said.

Managing Director of the school, Dr Noshaba said the school particularly focused on proper mental growth of their students.

Principal of the school, Madam Shaheen, on the occasion, presented the progress report of the school and informed that besides quality education, the school also regularly arranged cultural and sports activities for students.—APP

