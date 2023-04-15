Guard dies in shooting

A security guard was killed in a mysterious shooting incident in Karachi Admin Society within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station. Meanwhile, four people were injured in various firing incidents in the city.

As police received the information of firing in Karachi Admin Society, they rushed to the scene where they found the dead guard.Police took the body into their custody and shifted it to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The deceased man was identified as 20-year-old Achar Khan, son of Kora Khan. According to police, he was a security guard for a private company and was also performing guard duty in the society. Police said initial investigations suggested that the bullet had accidentally been fired.

Separately, 35-year-old Afzal, son of Aseel, was injured when unidentified suspects opened fire on him for offering resistance during a robbery bid near a superstore in Baloch Colony within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station.

He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)..In another incident, a 32-year-old man, Kamran, son of Ghulam Rasool, was injured when unidentified suspects shot him for resisting a robbery bid near the KDA apartments in the Surjani Town area.

He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Similarly, a 28-year-old man, Nauman, son of Zareen, was injured after being shot by unidentified robbers for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Landhi within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Meanwhile, 33-year-old Adeem, son of Iqbal, was injured due to accidental firing in Korangi.