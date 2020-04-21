Guard against stumbling en route

MUHAMMAD USMAN

PRIOR to advent of Coronavirus in Pakistan, image of Imran Khan was under shredder for having failed to deliver for the country. Notwithstanding perception management by crafty ruling elite, the charge was not entirely unfounded. It was being widely viewed that he has failed in provision of bread as well as governance to the people. Besides, his high sounding promise of accountability, was also in tatters with blatant exit of convicted Nawaz Sharif under his nose. The combined effect of both was telling on his popularity. In order to add insult to his injuries and gain political advantage in process, opposition parties started calling for fresh elections which was once otherwise his weapon to control his own demanding/offending MPs or disgruntled allies/opposition. The situation was so precariously placed for him. With Coronavirus in, his fortunes have taken an about turn. He is back firmly in the saddle with opposition on back foot.

His backward journey began with his acute sense of empathy and compassion for the downtrodden, demonstrated in face of a clarion call of lockdowns from within and outside alike to prevent unconfined spread of Coronavirus. Supposedly, opposition maliciously stood poles apart. He vociferously preached his two pronged strategy. It encompassed relief for impoverished/daily wagers and liberal incentives for industry for job creation and export earnings with ultimate purpose of economic recovery. He stood to his ground while also making an emphatic call to the world for relief to debt ridden countries to fight against corona as well as hunger. His efforts bore fruits. Internally it was treated with a sense of relief, satisfaction and hope. Externally it was also met with appreciation and understanding along with substantial relief to debt ridden countries in debt deferment and new relief financing.

Among such countries, Pakistan is one of the biggest beneficiary. Its debt relief ranges to $12 billion for current year and overall period is till June 2022 for payment of loan installments/interest. Meanwhile, Imran Khan also got opportunity to give fresh lease of life to his teetering accountability drive. It was his decision to release preliminary report about sudden and steep hike in prices of sugar and wheat in the country without alternation/tempering followed by quick initial punitive action particularly, showing door to Jehangir Tareen, allegedly involved in sugar scam. Reportedly, multiple pressures were exerted to block the disclosure but he remained unmoved. By any reckoning, it was an unusual, stern and bold action in our history, marked with strange twists and turns sordidly. Though his above efforts are laudable but have only refurbished his tottering reputation about his ability to deliver. The path ahead is strewn with numerous hurdles and pitfalls. There is no time to savor around or indulge into complacency. As immediate and pressing engagements, Imran Khan has to take above successes to their logical end.

One is descending on 25 April when a high powered Commission would submit report to him about instant sugar/wheat scam after forensic audit and he has to take action as vowed. The efforts have already been seen afoot subtly to distract him. The arguments being advanced are that Jehangir Tareen has contributed greatly to bring party thus far. One could ill afford to lose him for reasons of his outreach within party/outside, his knack of trouble shooting and lavish financial spending. Such person is kept within own fold, not pushed to opposite camp. His ouster may rock the boat. One day, the Party may require his service desperately. Another fascinating reason is that being a political party, PTI ought to cultivate relations, not the animosity. This pack of reasons may be relevant and weighty if one has to pursue traditional politics of status quo but Imran Khan is a champion of change. In this case, his credibility is on line. People wants Jehangir Tareen to suffer if found guilty. Others are secondary. His action would restore his credibility to the fullest in eyes of people if he puts him on mat if so warranted by the report. In return, it would deter his detractors within/without because confidence of people makes a leader formidable.

Luckily, spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan is less but its threat continues to loom large if we fail to observe precautionary measures particularly, amid eased out restrictions by the government. We need to keep careful watch multilaterally. One, Coronavirus itself. We need to step up our preparedness medically to arrest its spread, fear and lethality. Two, cable of vested interests. These are the people who want to fail Imran Khan at all costs. His handling of crisis so far has earned him a good name which as ever is an anathema to them. From day one, they are active in their mischief. Now they may become even more desperate. Imran Khan was not far off the mark when he said that the opposition wants more deaths out of Corona crisis. This is the additional burden which he has to carry particularly, of Sindh government. At present it looks to be their point man by its actions under the cover of 18th Amendment. Three, religious clergy who now have been allowed to gather religious congregations. Generally they exhibit a parochial and poor sense of understanding. Fourth, psyche of our people at large. They only observe precautions involuntarily when under duress. These are the tasks which would test him/his government to the limit with no major margin of stumbling.

