GSP+ to be maintained for Pakistan, says EU Trade Chief

Islamabad

Member European Parliament Sajad Karim, has expressed his belief that Pakistan was on the right course towards maintaining its GSP+ trade status.

MEP Dr Karim, who is Chairman of the South Asia Trade Monitoring Committee within the European Parliament, specifically convened the meeting to hear from the visiting Pakistani delegation, where they gave evidence on the country’s current state-of-play of GSP+ implementation, which included Defence Minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The group also consisted of various other high-ranking members, including Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textiles, Siraj Muhammad Khan MNA, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce and Textiles and Fehmida Mirza MNA, Former Speaker/Member of Pakistan EU Parliamentary Friendship Group.

According to a report received from Brussels, the meeting – which took place with the Pakistan-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group on EU-Pakistan trade and investment relations – follows the publication of a European Commission report last Friday demonstrating the progress made by the country over the past two years in relation to the EU’s beneficial trade scheme.

Speaking in Brussels, Dr Karim said “Last week’s report on the current state-of-play of GSP+ in Pakistan demonstrated the progress being made by Pakistan within the criteria set by the trade scheme, albeit with areas of improvement still needed. .—APP