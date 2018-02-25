GSM participates in 17th Biennial International Scientific Conference

Karachi

Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM), an independent network member of Population Services International, participated as one of the sponsors in the 17thBiennial International Scientific Conference in Karachi today to address issues related to Women Health.

The conference themed “Women’s Health is at the heart of National Development” has been organized by Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) in collaboration with GSM. GSM also brought Prof. Sabaratnum Arulkumaran, Ex-President, The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) to talk about the Post Pregnancy Contraception in a session named, “Post Pregnancy Contraception: The Way Forward”. The session was moderated by Dr. Syed Aziz ur Rab, CEO, Greenstar Social Marketing.

The session aimed to generate debate and give awareness about the use and results of Postpartum Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (PPIUCD), institutionalization of PPIUCD in selected health facilities in Pakistan, post-partum and post-abortion family planning, outcome of PPIUCD and Sub-dermal Implant, PPIUCD safety and efficacy-initial experience in private practice, while a study of 100 cases of PPIUCD in Quetta and PPIUCD experience from a tertiary care hospital in Sindh was also discussed among the panelists.

Dr. Arul was joined by other panelists at the session including, Dr Azra Ahsan of National Council for Maternal and Neonatal Health (NCMNH), Dr Shahida Zaidi, President of AMAN, Rotary and Ultrasound Clinic, Dr. Tayyaba Wasim, Professor of Gynecology at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Prof. Sadiah Ahsan Pal, Gynecologist at OMI Hospital, Dr. Aisha Siddiqui, Professor of Gynecology at Bolan Medical College in Quetta and Dr. Nusrat Nisar, Gynecologist at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Syed Aziz ur Rab said, “PPIUCD is an effective, reversible method of long term contraception that can effectively address the large unmet need in Pakistan. IUCD insertion postpartum (within 10 minutes or up to 48 hours after birth), provides a window of opportunity where women are highly motivated and need an effective method of contraception to sustain both her as well as her child’s health.

The importance of effective communication with women during intra partum care has been identified as one of the most important strategies to promote PPIUCD. We are thankful to Dr. Arul for coming to Pakistan to participate in the conference and highlighting on this issue and women health”.

The conference that commenced on February 23rdwill conclude today.