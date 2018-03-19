Grudge may be possible motive: Police

Uber driver’s murder

Staff Reporter

Escalating business rivalry between ride-hailing services and conventional means of transport could be a possible reason for an Uber driver’s murder in Karachi on Saturday, Karachi West-Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Amir Farooqi, told the media here Sunday.

The victim, identified as Mirza Shahnawaz Baig, was driving in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi area on Saturday night when he was fatally shot in the head by unidentified gunmen.

DIG Farooqi said the murder could be motivated by the grudge held by conventional taxi and rick-shaw drivers against ride-hailing services such as the Uber and the Careem, who have taken a sizable chunk of transport business away from the former in the past few years. The senior police official said the aspect was being considered in the light of similar cases in Karachi and Islamabad.

Farooqui, however, did not rule out ‘personal en-mity’ either, adding that it could also be a motive behind the killing’. Police found empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them for forensic examination to determine if the weapon had been used in any other murder case. A First Information Report, with 58-year-old victim’s son Mohammad Arham as the complainant, was regis-tered at the Taimuria Police Station, triggering the investigation process. Last year, a driver, working for the Uber, was found murdered in his car in Ka-rachi’s Korangi area.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi last week a 22-year-old Careem driver was killed in what police suspected was a robbery. Another Careem driver was found murdered in Islamabad’s G-13 sector last month.