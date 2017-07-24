Growth Strategy introduced for skills development

Lahore

The Punjab government has prepared an ambitious Growth Strategy (2015-18) to address constraints to economic growth in the province. This was stated by Chairman Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) department Jahanzeb Khan in his inaugural address to a one-day consultative workshop-Punjab Skills Forum jointly organised by Project Implementation Unit of Punjab Skills Development Project (PIU-PSDP) and Punjab Industries, Commerce & Investment Department (IC & ID) in collaboration with an international organization GIZ at a local hotel.

He said the Growth Strategy identifies slow employment generation, under employment and widening skills gap as major challenges and it also identifies textile & garments, light engineering, auto parts, surgical instruments, cutlery, agricultural implants, pumps, sports & fans, construction, pharmaceutical and food processing as priority sectors with high growth potential.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most populous lower middle income countries in the world with a Gross Domestic Product (GPD) per capita of US Dollar 1.299 and a population of over 180 million people.

“Slow progress on improvements in human development indicators poses a challenge to the country in general and Punjab in particular which is influencing its competitiveness, economic growth and efforts to alleviate poverty,” he added.

Secretary Industries Dr M Mujtaba Piracha also addressed the workshop and said the IC & ID is implementing reform agenda in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector through PIU-PSDP with the active support of the World Bank.

He said that various reforms are being implemented at provincial and national level in skills sector and a good number of development partners are working in this sector. “It is felt that all players of the skills sector should be brought together at some forum to build synergies and to avoid duplication of efforts,” he added.

He hoped the outputs of the consultative workshop would be achieved in the form of TVET landscape in the province and common understanding for establishing proposed Punjab Skills Forum. Several sessions were held in the workshop to develop understanding on the common goals. Every participant presented recommendations and findings in the last session of the workshop.—APP