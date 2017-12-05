Growing waywardness a serious concern: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating situation in valley and rise in social evils in society, Ulema Council patron and Chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday urged various segments of society to come forward and play their role in shaping the society and eradicating various forms of evils which are “rotting Kashmiri society (with) each passing day”.

Addressing a religious gathering at Mughal Masjid, Rainawari in downtown in connection with the Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Mirwaiz said the real meaning of celebrating Milad is to works towards making a strong, vibrant and evil-free society, based on Islamic values and principles.

He said this can only happen when “we collectively follow the way and footprints of our great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) whose teachings guide us in every sphere of life, be it religious, social or political”.

Urging parents to start introspection from their homes, Mirwaiz said each house and its members have to take responsibility in eliminating various forms of social evils which are taking toll on our future generations and are weakening our age old cultures and traditions. He said every Kashmiri must unite against the fast spreading waywardness and immorality in the society

Mirwaiz termed the Rabi-ul-Awal as the sacred month saying it was in this month that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) arrived in this world to teach the principles of humanity to the entire mankind that was neck-deep into defiance.

Mirwaiz shed light on the Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) life and way of living and asked people especially youth to follow the great teachings of beloved Prophet (SAW) in every sphere of life.—KR