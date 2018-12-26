Growing extremism in India

INDIAN leadership never get tired of blowing the trumpet of India

being secular state and the largest democracy but the situation on the ground is totally otherwise suggesting their proclaimed character has almost died down. A fair assessment clearly indicates that religious extremism, intolerance and hatred are on the rise in India especially under Modi Hindu nationalism has given way to Hindu extremism as a result of which no minorities including Muslims and Christians consider themselves safe there.

In a recent act, the organizers of the Ajmer Literature Festival last Friday called off an event, set to be addressed by Naseeruddin Shah as a key note speaker, after protests by right-wing groups over the actor’s recent remarks on mob violence and incidents of lynching. In an interview, he was actually referring to the recent violence ignited by the discovery of the death of a cow which also claimed the life of a police officer. His remarks that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer triggered protests by hard-liners, including the youth wing of the ruling BJP who burned posters of the festival carrying the actor’s image, demanding that he apologise. Online trolls also labelled him a traitor. In a free society, people have the right to express their opinions and the veteran actor did not use any offensive language against his home country but was only voicing his concerns on the rising tide of extremism. Anyway this episode clearly reflects how serious and dangerous India has become for the minorities who can neither express their opinion freely nor live and eat according to their will as in some of the Indian states, cow trading and eating has totally been banned. The factual position in India is that, the Muslims are facing massacres and humiliation, Christians are subjected to vandalism of Churches and rape of elderly Nuns and Sikh community is being suppressed in the name of Khalistan. Besides, the scheduled castes and other communities are facing different intimidating policies at the hands of cruel and barbaric upper Hindu classes. Most alarming is that all these incidents have the backing of political leadership. The rising trends of Hindu extremism would be worst for the region and the world at large than the terrorist monsters. Since, there is no state for ISIS but India is acting as a pivot and its political leadership under Modi as the advocate of Hindutva extremism in the Indian society.

