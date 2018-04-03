Growers to get gunny bags from 20th

Sialkot

The Food Department has announced to issue the gunny bags to the wheat growers and farmers in all six districts of Gujranwala Division including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala from April 20, 2018 Official wheat procurement at all the 43 official wheat procurement centers of the Division will start from April 25, 2018.

While talking to newsmen here of Monday, senior officials of the Food Department said that all the necessary arrangements in this connection have been finalized. They said that the Food Department will start supplying the gunny bags to the official wheat procurement centers from April 07, 2018 from where the gunny bags would be issued to the wheat growers and farmers from April 20, 2018.— INP