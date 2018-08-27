Growers protest imposition of tax on transportation of potato

Chitral

Scores of people from Garam Chashma Sunday protested against Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for imposing tax on transportation of potato out of Chitral. The protest demonstration was held at wherein people expressed their resentment and anger over the imposition of tax on potato transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, protesters TMA never helped farmers to get water for their crops nor did they canals which the farmers built by themselves adding in all these circumstances the imposition of tax is totally unjustified.—APP

