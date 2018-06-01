Growers protest against water theft

Staff Report

Badin

Growrs of Kamaro branch staged protest demonstration against water theft and illegal hurdles at RD 10 to deprive the poor growers. The protest led by Muhammad Hanif Khokhar, Aslam Jamali, Soomar Chang, Moula Bux Chang and others. They chanted slogans against illegal practice of distribution and acute shortage of irrigatory water and hindrances at RD 10.

While talking they said the growers of tail ends were sustaining water shortage for more than six months and inhabitants of various villages were deprived of potable water and pet animals were dying of the thirst. They said different dehs of Kamaro branch including Sheikpur, Lauri Sharif, Kuner, Lou and others were suffered of such deliberate shortage of water causing millions of rupees loss and damage to growers.

They further said their crops were destroyed of the water shortage. They demanded release of water and removal of hindrances at RD 10 and justification. On the other hand, a delegation of growers also met with Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Shehzad Thaheem, who also directed SDO irrigation to remove hindrances within four days and report.