Growers advised to start Canola cultivation

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield. According to a spokesman of the Agriculture department (Extension), the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.

