Group painting exhibition starts at RAC

Rawalpindi

A group painting exhibition was arranged here on Wednesday under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Member Punjab Assembly Tehseen Fawad while former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed were present on the occasion.

More than 50 paintings based on calligraphy and abstract art of the artists including Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Nadir Mehmood, Zahid Farooqui, Imran Soomoro, Rimsha Malik and Maida Naqvi were displayed.

The artists were ambitious and energetic to have zest for painting since longtime but they were denied opportunity to display their work. The paintings exhibited at RAC have bold and vibrant colors.

The artists looked the world from different prospective and wished to see the real world filled with colors and happiness. The exhibition will continue till Nov 4. MPA Tehseen Fawad, Naheed Manzoor and Waqar Ahmed appreciated the work of the artists.—APP