Group painting exhibition starts at RAC

Rawalpindi

A group painting exhibition featuring calligraphy, portrait, landscape, sketch and buildings kicked off here under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) aimed at providing platform to young artists for showing their talent.

MPA Tehseen Fawad and Barrister Danial Chaudhry accompanied by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor inaugurated the exhibition.

The artists included Khurram Babari, Younis Roomi, Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, Mehwish Waqas, Farrukh Jamil, Sumbal Javed, Lubna James, Wajiha Ahsan, Mubeena Aftab, Rimsha Shahzadi, Amjad Shahzad and Nisa Abbasi. Tehseen Fawad and Barrister Danial Ch. appreciated work of the artists.—APP