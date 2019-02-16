Group exhibition-2019 at Aqs Gallery continues to attract art lovers

The group exhibition 2019 featuring the art works by 53 male and female artists at Aqs Art gallery continues to attract the art lovers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as it also promises exciting dates in our cultural calendar.

The event organized here on February 07, featured the artworks of artists, included, Ahmad Farooq, Ammal Uppal, Aliya Bilgrami, Ayesha Naveed, Dua Abbas, Anas Abro, Fatima Jagri, Scheherzade Jonejo, Irfan Gul, Mina Arham, Sana Dar, Sanya Hussain, Saqiba Suleman, Shiraz Malik, Shabbir Baloch, Shehzil Malik, Suleman Khilji, Zoya Khan, Tahira Noreen and many others.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Country Director World Bank, Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan. The show was curated by Zara Sajid, and Scheherzade Jonejo. Zara is an independent art curator working actively towards promoting conceptually strong and socially impactful contemporary art in Pakistan as well as internationally. Scheherzade Jonejo who has also participated in the recent exhibition said, “My work began as an observation of human behaviour through postures, movements and portions of anatomy”, said Junejo.

Junejo was born and bred in Karachi and graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) in 2010. Her work has featured in group and solo exhibitions at various art galleries in Pakistan and abroad, including the Royal Exhibition Museum, Melbourne; World Art Dubai; Mussawir Art Gallery, Dubai; and The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. Locally, she has exhibited at the IVS Gallery, Karachi; Satrang Gallery, Islamabad; Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore; and Royaat Gallery, Lahore.

Aliya Bilgrami, another participant of this show played with different mediums and techniques at the opening of this exhibition. She displayed her work by using watercolours, gouache and silver leaf on tea stained wasli paper. Ahmad Fatooq who is artist, entrepreneur and manager based in Lahore said, “My works expresses my view on how our minds work. It explores the unreliable relationship between mind and the body.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp