Group art show

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Ejaz Art Gallery off MM Alam Road in Gulberg was the venue of a group paintings exhibition titled ‘ Presents of Present’. The art show of four young artists was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Art and Culture and former Principal of the National College of Arts and also a known artist Professor Sajida Vandal.

It is generally said and believed by many around that the past builds the present and the present shapes our good or bad future accordingly. In between, the only defining phase happens to be the present that reflects the history and projects the future. This is why the group paintings exhibition has been appropriately titled as presents of the Present.

It is all about the celebration of the present in the context of past and future. The richness of the present due to impacts of the past and time happenings and presents occupation with the construction of the future was the main focus of the four artists Muhammad Sulaman, Sana Saeed, Rizwan Ali and Hira Siddiqui.

The group paintings exhibition was crated by one of the four artists Muhammad Sulaman.

Students display artwork

Young, talented students hailing from the Art,Crafts and Architecture Department of the University of Gujrat have displayed their art work including paintings and architectural products at Ustad Allah Bux Gallery of the Alhamra Art Centre. This was perhaps for the first time that the students from Gujrat have displayed their art work in Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of the artwork exhibition, firstly addressed the students at a gathering in the nearby hall in the Alhamra Art Centre and then cut the ribbon and went around the gallery. Students on the way explained their artwork to him, which he greatly appreciated.

Afterwards, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gujrat Professor Dr Zia Qayyum thanked Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and also presented him a souvenir as a memento.

Jinnah—the case for Pakistan launched

President’s Pride of Performance Award winner and expert of Iqbaliyat Khurrum Ali Shafiq’s book ‘Jinnah—The Case for Pakistan’ was launched at a function held under the auspices of the Association of Media and Communications Academic Professionals .

Speakers on the occasion included Muhammad Suhail Umar, Dr Bushra Rahman and Dr Asma Qazi besides the author himself.

The speakers said that Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was always against ‘Akhand Bharat’ (Greater India) but one American and two Pakistani historians persistently misled the world about the Quaid-i-Azam’s ideas and thinking and Two Nations theory, the Quaid-i-Azam always raised the slogan that India was never one country, All India Muslim League had failed the games of the British rulers and Hindus on the basis of Two Nations theory advocated by the Quaid-i-Azam, Britain wanted to fan hatred among the Muslims and Hindus for its longer stay in the sub-continent, struggle for Pakistan was not just for piece of land but for creation of such a society in which justice prevails and poverty is eliminated without fear or favour under the Islamic social system.

Poetic collection launched

Rai Muhammad Khan Nasir’s Punjabi poetry collection ‘Hiddak’ was launched at a ceremony held at the Punjab Institute of language, Art and Culture (PILAC) in the vicinity of the Qaddafi Stadium and National Hockery Stadium in Gulberg. The book launching ceremony was presided over by Dr Ghulam Hussain Sajid whereas Dr Khawar Saeed Bhutta and Parveen Malik were the chief guests on the occasion. Those who expressed their views about the poetic collection and poetry of Rai Muhammad Khan Nasir included Dr Ziaul Hassan, Anwar Zahid, Dr Faisal Waheed and Dr Zaheer Ahmad Wattoo. Proceedings were conducted by Afzal Saahir.

The guest poet who recited his selected poetry on the occasion and won appreciation from those present was also presented bouquets.

Condolence reference for Sanawar Chadhar

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organized a condolence reference in the memory of prominent Punjabi short story writer Sanawar Chadhar who passed away recently. Those who paid tributes and dilated on the person and literary contributions of late Sanawar Chadhar on the occasion included Iqbal qaiser, Akram Sheikh, Jamil Paul, Dr Nabeel Ahmad Yaad, Muhammad Abbas Mirza, Yousuf Punjabi, Naseer Ahmad, Beera Ji and Mushtaq Qamar besides PAL Resident Director Muhammad Asim Butt and son of the deceased writer Mudassar Chadhar…

Mushtaq Soofi presided over the condolence reference while proceedings were conducted by Dr Hina Khan.Mushtaq Soofi said that Punjabi Adabi Board will arrange for publication of unpublished writings of the late Sanawar Chadhar.

Anmol Gauhar poetic collection

‘Ham Nay Lafzoon Mein Zindgi Rakh Di’ is the title of collection of Urdu poetry of Anmol Gauhar which has just been published along with critical appraisal by Attaul Haq Qasmi and Hassan Abbasi.The poetic collection, which has been published by Nastaaliq Mastboaat, contains more than 100 nazams and ghazals and runs into 160 pages.

Aks Mehrban Hoey published

‘Aks Mehrban Hoey’ is the title of just published poetic collection of Ikhlaq Arif. This is his second poetic collection after ‘Ainey Tarstey Hain’, which was published about 18 years ago. However, Ikhlaq Atif has to his credit more than ten books published on and about Punjabi and Urdu Naatia poetry and essays in both these languages.Thesis for Masters Degree on Ikhaq Arif has also been written and the poetic collection running into 150 pages has been published by Adab Academy Sargodha.

