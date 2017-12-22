Ground breaking of PAPCO’s ‘White Oil Pipeline Mogas Project’ today

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the chief guest at the ground breaking ceremony of White Oil Pipeline Mogas Project by Pak Arab Pipeline Company Limited (PAPCO at PAPCO’s Port Qasim station on Friday (today).

PAPCO intends to implement this Project in order to convert its existing 26″ dia 786 km long White Oil Pipeline (WOP) for Multi-product use. It is a strategic nature of project which involves construction of new HSD and Mogas storage tanks, Gantries for product delivery and Transmix Processing Facility including related civil, mechanical, electrical, instrument and control works.

After completion of WOP MOGAS project, storage of 255,000 Tons of fuel capacity will be added in to system. The project has significant advantages for the country and the energy sector, including reduced cost of transportation for Mogas from Karachi to Mahmood Kot by less than 50%, bringing in efficiency, safety, reliability and improvement in the logistics system of the country and reduction in degradation of road infrastructure.