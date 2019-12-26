Grim situation continues in IOK as lockdown enters 144th day

Srinagar

Grim situation particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region continues as military lockdown entered 144th straight day on Thursday.

Internet, prepaid phone and text messaging services have been suspended for last over four months due to which the people belonging to different walks of life are facing severe difficulties.

People in the Valley are observing civil disobedience against India’s anti-Kashmir moves.

As part of this movement, business establishments continue to remain shut across the valley for most part of the day. Shops only open for couple of hours in the morning or evening.

Thin attendance is also witnessed in Valley’s educational institutions and offices.—KMS