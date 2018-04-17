HIS head was shaved. I knew someone had died. “My father,” he said, his eyes full of pain. I held his hand, there was nothing I could say awhile except share his grief. “I lost mine too, three years ago,” I whispered. “I know what grief you go through now.” It was as I walked away I penned these lines inside my head for all of us who grieve for ones whose lights were put off when their dawn came in.

I cannot say, and I will not say, That he is dead. he is just away. With a cheery smile, and a wave of the hand, He has wandered into an unknown land. And you-O you, who the wildest yearn, For the old time step and the glad return-Think of him faring on, as dear, In the love of there as the love of here; Think of him as the same, I say; He is not dead, he is just away!….. James Riley, And then the words of Plutarch come to me:

“Since he is gone where he feels no pain, let us not indulge in too much grief. The soul is incapable of death. And he is like a bird not long enough in his cage to become attached to it, is free to fly away to a purer air, so let our outward actions be in accord with this, not with loud lamentations and mournful chants but with hearts pure and with minds calm..”

In the bottom of an old pond lived some larvae who could not understand why none of their group ever cane back after crawling up the stems of the lilies to the top of the water.

They promised each other that the next one who was called to make the upward climb would return and tell what happened to him. Soon one of them felt an urgent need to seek the surface; he rested himself atop the lily pad and went through a glorious transformation which made him a dragon fly with beautiful wings.

In vain he tried to keep his promise. Flying back and forth over the pond, he peered down at his friends below. Then he realised that even if they could see him, they would not recognise such a radiant creature as one of their number.

And so the fact remains that we cannot see our friends and loved ones, or communicate with them after the transformation, which we call death, is no proof that they cease to exist. They are now beautiful beings, our eyes can’t recognise with new robes the Creator has dressed them with.

Who among us has not lost cherished beloved? Who sheds not silent tear when memories choke the mind? But in such moments let us lift our eyes to yonder sky and know loved one lives well, then let smile take place of tear, and on wings of joy, they will roam free without the burden of our grief..!

