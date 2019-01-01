Greyhound race cup starts at UAF

Faisalabad

A 3-day greyhound race (Mian Mumtaz Manika/Khan Irshad Hussain Lodhi Punjab cup) has started at Racecourse Ground Jail Road, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary along with University Farms Director Shahid Afzal Gill inaugurated the race cup which was arranged by Directorate of Farms UAF. As many as 108 imported and country-bred greyhounds took part in the race which would continue up to January 02, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary said that such events not only depict the colors of rural culture but also give an opportunity to rural people to interact with agricultural experts.

Farms Director Dr Shahid Afzal Gill said that dog race provided opportunity to the people to enjoy the event and witness the greyhounds of different breeds.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp