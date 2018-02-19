Greyhound derby championship concludes at UAF

Faisalabad

Raja Rustum Ali and Rana Manzoor Ahmad Khan Memorial Greyhound Derby Championship concluded at Racecourse Ground, Jail Road, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Sunday.

About 100 imported and country-bred greyhounds took part in the championship which remained a source of attraction for the locals who came here to entertain and get refuge from their routine life.

As per results, in the imported dog, the greyhound of Khan Farhan Khan from Lucky Marwat stood first while greyhounds of Raja Sajjad from Azad Kahmir and Ch Tanvir Alma from Jehlum got the second and third positions respectively.

In another category of country-bred contest, greyhound of Ch Javed from Islamabad got the first position while greyhounds of Dr Haroon Zaman from Faisalabad and Hajji Hayat stood the second and third respectively.

In this regard, the prize distribution ceremony was organized that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that such event depicts the colors of the rural culture.—APP