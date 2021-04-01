Grenade found near police station

A livegrenade found has been at roadside near Preedy Police Station on Thursday, said SP Zahida Parveen.The grenade is RGD-1 brand.

The SP said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has seized the grenade, which was tied with a rope to the traffic police barrier.

Rangers and area police have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.People present on the spot wereasked to clear the area and roads were closed for traffic.

The Bomb Disposal Squad defused the grenade and took it into custody. After the exercise the area was cleared and traffic restored.