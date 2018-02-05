Grenade blast kills mother, daughter

Our Correspondent

Panjgur

An ‘accidental’ hand grenade explosion in a home in Balochistan’s Panjgur area on Sunday killed a woman and her daughter and injured her son, police sources said.

Makran Division Commissioner Bashir Bangulzai said that the boy had found a hand grenade and taken it home. The grenade exploded while he was playing with it inside his house in the Tusp area of Panjgur, the commissioner said.

The boy’s mother and sister died in the blast, police said, while the injured boy was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police and Levies personnel arrived at the site of the incident shortly after the explosion took place.

Commissioner Bangulzai said an investigation is underway to ascertain how the child got a hold of the grenade.