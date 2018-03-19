Green trees cutting goes unnoticed

Our Correspondent

Chitral

Residents of Arandu Gol have alleged that large-scale felling of green trees has been going on in their area for over two weeks but despite the arrest of five persons by security forces on the complaints of the locals the forest department was not taking any action to stop the denudation of the green area.

Muhammad Ajam, Saeedullah Jan, Hameed Khan, and others in their statement sent to this scribe said a contractor, Malik Haji, along with seven machines and laborers reached Compart No 31 and Lot No 685 at the Kamsay area and started felling green trees on March 2. The local people approached the district forest officer and others but they did not take any action.