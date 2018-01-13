Green-shirts can make a comeback in ODI series: Flower

Islamabad

Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes the green-shirts can still make a comeback in the ODI series against New Zealand saying the players are positive about it.

Flower said we need to work on batting, bowling and fielding and hopefully we can get it right. “The guys have struggled with the bounce as they have been playing quite a bit in Pakistan and coming here was a bit of a shock to the system even though some of have played here before,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

He said they are good players and they don’t become bad players overnight so there is no reason why we cannot get a good result on Saturday (third ODI). “Pakistan batsmen need quick feet to handle the bounce and we have also brought over a slab to practice against exaggerated bounce,” he said.

He said the batting has a lot more to offer so hopefully we will see that. “We rate this NZ team very highly and in the field they are brilliant and they have all bases covered as they bat all the way down,” he said

He said we won the Champions Trophy when we were down and out after the first game so no reason why we cannot do it again,” he said.

Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan said it is a must-win game for us and hopefully we will do well and win the next three ODIs. “The bowlers haven’t performed that well but hopefully we will do better,” he said.

He said it has been difficult to bowl here but I am happy with my batting as I like pace and bounce when I bat. “Hasan Ali is a good hitter of the ball and he also hits lots of sixes in practice also,” he said.

He said my role in batting is to support others and try and play out all overs. “It is difficult for our batsmen as in UAE there is low bounce in the wickets but here it is completely different with high bounce,” he said.—APP