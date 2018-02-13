Green Pakistan program launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Bahauddin

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali has launched spring tree planting campaign by planting sapling here at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sohawa Bolani, asking people, students, government departments, farmers and other government organizations to participate in the campaign whole heartedly to make the country green.

He said the campaign has gained significant importance in view of the fact that forests in Pakistan are under persistent threat of depletion due to erratic climate change, heavy demand of wood for human habitation, firewood and other wood industries.

He said trees absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide, an important greenhouse gas that causes global warming. He said average tree takes in about 12kg of carbon dioxide a year so planting more trees would pull more carbon out of the atmosphere and make it conducive to life. Earlier District Forest Officer in his briefing told that planting of 700000 saplings has been planned during 2017-2018. The DC was accompanied by DFO, and heads of other departments on the occasion.