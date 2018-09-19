Green Pakistan drive held at ZTBL farm

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Keeping in view the mission “Plant for Pakistan, Green Pakistan Dive” by the PM of Pakistan, ZTBL followed the mission of PM Pakistan and “shake hands for green Pakistan” drive. In this context Tree plantation campaign was held at ZTBL Farm Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President ZTBL, Syed Talat Mehmood inaugurated the event along with ZTBL Executives. President and Executives planted trees saplings at ZTBL farm.

President ZTBL also advised to all ZTBL all over Pakistan to join hands in this mission. All zones are given a target to plant 5000 trees in their respective zone. Mobile Credit Officer (MCO’s) of ZTBL will be given the target for tree plantation.

President ZTBL his speech said that “The Green Pakistan Drive” will improve the environment and will also help in coping with environmental issues such as global warming, climate change and pollution”.

