Green Pakistan

Trees are the ornaments of the environment. They beautify the

earth and turn the deserts into an earthly paradise. They provide a natural abode to birds and animals. They provide them food as well as shelter. They keep the stream of life running. Without trees, the atmosphere gives a barren-look where no birds sing and no animals visit. A major portion of the Pakistani flag is green, but a vast area of the country is void of greenery. The percentage of tree plantation in Pakistan is very low. It is a pity to see that the country that has the blessing of five rivers has very little greenery. According to the experts, at least one-fourth of the area of a country must have forests. In Pakistan, forests are less than five percent. Our country is a tropical country and most of our land is arid. We should pay special attention to tree plantation because only through forests we can bring moderation to the hot climate. Trees will bring freshness to the dry surroundings by adding moisture and oxygen. They will make the sandy land of our deserts compact and will help in controlling soil erosion. They will also provide a natural defence against floods.

MAHEEN YOUSUF

Karachi

