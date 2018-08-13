‘Green, healthy Shikarpur’ campaign starts

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The group of youth, who succeeded in getting donation for the treatment of their friend youth Fahad Mangi, a liver patient and CSS aspire student, started Green and Healthy Shikarpur campaign by planting trees at historical Jugan Nath Public Library and made announcement that who will plant 1.0 million trees, here on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Syed Hassan Raza, President Unity of Journalists, Sultan Rind and others notables of the city participated the campaign and planted the plants at Jugan Nath Public Library. Speaking on the occasion, DC Shikarpur praised the efforts of youth and offered their every possible help for tree plantation campaign while Sultan Rind, Fahad Shahzad, Suhail Baloch, Adil Shaikh, Aslam Soomro, Sunni Shaikh and others urged upon the people of Shikarpur to come forward and help to donate the plants to them so that they could reach up to the mark for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur besides who vowed the plants would be planted along road side, offices of government departments’, and embankments of canals of Shikarpur.

