Green enclave scheme to be launched soon

Staff Reporter

A meeting of Executive Committee Housing Foundation was held on Wednesday, January 10, spearheaded by Chairman Mr. Babar Hassan Bharwana, Secretary Housing & Works.

All members and Directors of the Executive Committee attended the meeting. The Executive Committee approved the agreement for Green Enclave (Phase-II) Murree Expressway and issued strict orders for the commencement of the scheme as soon as possible.

Moreover, a technical Committee has been formed to evaluate the revised estimated cost for development works in G-13 & G-14.