Green Banking to ensure environment-friendly industrial units: SBP

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

The green banking will ensure environment friendly industrial units in addition to environment complaints business institutions in Pakistan, said Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad.

Addressing a workshop on “Green Banking Guidelines” organised by the SBP in collaboration with GIZ here on Thursday, he said that green banking was a special initiative of the SBP to promote environment friendly products and services.

He said the SBP would facilitate banks and financial institutions to implement Green Banking Guidelines through training and awareness sessions.

He said that implementation status of green banking would also be monitored to ensure its strict compliances within a period of one year.