Greek PM urges hesitant health staff to vaccinate

Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged health staff to overcome their reported skepticism and accept Coronavirus vaccinations. “Now that we have more (scientific) data, I ask those who had not been vaccinated to seriously reconsider,” Mitsotakis said during a visit to a state hospital Covid ward, according to AFP. “We now know, beyond any doubt, that approved vaccines are above all safe, but also effective.” “Talk to your colleagues and explain why this is the right choice to protect themselves and the people they care for daily,” said Mitsotakis, who was among the first to receive a dose in the country of 11 million people.—AFP