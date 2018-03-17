Greek court rejects Turkey’s extradition demand

Athens

A Greek appeals court on Friday rejected a Turkish demand for the handover of eight Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of having a direct role in the abortive coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

It was the third extradition request Greek courts have refused. The court said it had concerns the eight would not face a fair trial in their home country, adding that the charges were vague and had not introduced any new elements to materially sway earlier verdicts.

The group, which arrived at the court in suits and handcuffed to each other on Friday, fled to Greece in a helicopter on July 16, 2016, and requested asylum, as the coup attempt against Erdogan crumbled.

Turkey says they are traitors and coup plotters.

Greece has not granted them asylum.

The issue has strained relations between the two NATO allies, exacerbated by the arrest this month of two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border from Greece into Turkey in bad weather.

Turkey has rejected a request by Greece for their release.—Agencies