Greed responsible for poor MQM performance, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Sunday lashed out at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) alleging that the party’s MPAs sold their votes and blamed their greed for the party’s poor performance in the Senate election.

Only one MQM-P member, Barrister Farrogh Naseem, was elected into the Senate, bringing the party’s total count to five seats.

Kamal, who has been embroiled in a feud with the MQM since his return to Pakistan, claimed that eight PSP leaders in the Sindh Assembly had rejected all the offers to sell their votes.

Had PSP members not voted for PML-F, the seat would also have fallen to the PPP, he claimed.

The PSP chief alleged that MQM-P lawmakers’ differences with Dr Farooq Sattar’s favoured candidate Kamran Tessori were being used as an excuse for horse-trading and selling of votes to the PPP.

Orignally published by INP