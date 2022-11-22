Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants

By
News desk
-
16

Greece’s coastguard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds southwest of Crete, a spokeswoman told.

The distress call said there are 400-500 people on board,” a coastguard spokeswoman told, adding that the operation was hampered by near gale-force winds. “They can see the boat, it’s adrift, there is a large number of people on board,” she added.

The coastguard said it had received the distress call shortly after midnight on Monday. Two nearby cargo ships, a tanker and two Italian fishing boats were lending assistance, it said.—INP

Previous articleCOAS Gen Bajwa role in tackling challenges exemplary
Next articlePSX stays bullish, gains 167 points

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR