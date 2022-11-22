Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants

Greece’s coastguard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds southwest of Crete, a spokeswoman told.

The distress call said there are 400-500 people on board,” a coastguard spokeswoman told, adding that the operation was hampered by near gale-force winds. “They can see the boat, it’s adrift, there is a large number of people on board,” she added.

The coastguard said it had received the distress call shortly after midnight on Monday. Two nearby cargo ships, a tanker and two Italian fishing boats were lending assistance, it said.—INP