Greece officials on Saturday confirmed the deaths of 15 Pakistani nationals in the Boat tragedy. As per details, the Pakistani Embassy in Greece has issued the details of people who were killed in the Greece Boat tragedy.

The Pakistani Embassy stated that six youths who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident belonged to Gujrat, while four were from Gujranwala.

Whereas, the rest of the five youths who died in the tragedy are from Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Vehari, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Authority froze bank accounts of 41 human smugglers, arrested in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy. FIA decided to take action against human smugglers under the money laundering act.

The authority will also suspend the passports and CNICs of the alleged human smugglers who were involved in the Greece Boat tragedy.

Director General FIA informed the Airport in charge to make sure the human smuggler does not flee abroad. In connection with the illegal smuggling of youth to Greece, 149 cases and five inquiries have been initiated by the FIA.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said in a statement in the National Assembly that there were at least 350 Pakistani victims on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, adding that 82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process was underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data.