The ‘prime accused’ responsible for human trafficking which led to the Greek boat incident, Mumtaz Arain, was arrested on Tuesday after instructions from Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar.

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Police, the Punjab Police Vihari team arrested the accused after 24 hours of tireless work. They recovered the mobile phone of Aslam, the other main suspect, during the arrest.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah assured that the government would take strict action regarding the Greek boat accident and that the investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.

In response to the accident, a committee constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, Sana said while talking to a private news channel.

“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government,” he added.

He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.