Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said on Wednesday that the boat tragedy on Greek shores resulting in the death of nearly 300 Pakistanis was a matter of human rights.

He passed these remarks as a two-member bench, comprising the CJP and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, took up petitions pertaining to the trafficking of minors.

At least 600 migrants, out of possibly 750, on the fishing boat that set off from Libya towards European shores, perished when their vessel capsized in the Mediterranean Sea last month.

Referring to the tragedy during the hearing, Justice Bandial noted that innocent and poor people were tricked into going abroad on the pretext of better jobs.

“Citizens are duped by human traffickers and pay millions of rupees,” the top judge said, pointing out that even children and women were becoming victims of human smuggling.

“Does the government have statistics on the number of children being smuggled,” the CJP asked.

To the query, the director general of the human rights ministry said, “Unfortunately, accurate data is not available.”

Here, Justice Bandial highlighted that there was “ambiguity” in the laws against human smuggling in 2018, adding that the primary concern was the unavailability of a “specialist force” for the implementation of the laws.

“The responsibility of stopping human smuggling was also under the police,” he said. “The Supreme Court had also asked the provincial governments to play their role against human trafficking.”

At one point during the hearing, the CJP also recalled the Tayyaba torture case.

The case of Tayyaba, a minor domestic worker employed in former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar’s household, first came to light after photos of the tortured child began circulating on social media in 2016.