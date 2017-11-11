GREE to install 400 ton VRF All DC Inverter System in Chughtai Lab

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

GREE, a globally leading enterprise of air-conditioners has recently signed a Supply & installation project of 400 ton GREE VRF (ALL DC Inverter) system along with hygienic & fresh air system at Chughtai Lab Head Quarter, Lahore (the state-of-the-art tallest building at Jail Road). Chughtai Lab Head Quarter is a high-tech building which comprises of latest medical examination equipment, performing various kinds of new tests/examinations which were not currently present in Pakistan.

