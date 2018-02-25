GREE & EcoStar called Lahore for First Fan Park of Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad

Gree & EcoStar being the title sponsors of Lahore Qalandar tam in PSL Season 3 organized an event at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in Lahore, for live-screening of the first cricket match, played by the ‘Lahore Qalandars’ team, participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2018).

This exciting event took place on the 23rd February 22, 2018 and was attended by many media personalities and the management team of DWP Group and other dignitaries and guests.

Gree and EcoStar team enjoyed the match with colleagues and showed full support to their team. Enthusiasm and spirit of supporting their team was just beyond excitement. On this occasion DWP Group CEO, Farooq Naseem and Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik also participated.

The brands has recently became the main sponsor of ‘Lahore Qalandars’ – one of the best teams competing in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 2018.The Lahore Qalandars team is led by legendary New Zealand Cricketer Brendon McCullum and consists of many other famous players.

Gree and EcoStar’s support is extremely valuable in promoting cricket in Pakistan with enthusiastic participation of international players. DWP group will continue to support many kinds of sports in the country and provide a healthy entertainment experience for the large number Pakistani consumers and give families the opportunity to enjoy matches at home or at the stadium.—Agencies