GREE displays latest HVACR technology at Islamabad expo

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

GREE Electronics is a globally leading brand of electronics and air-conditioners. Its high quality products are distributed in Pakistan’s market by the DWP Group. This innovative technology leader is among the key participants at the 25th Pakistan HVACR International Exhibition and Conference, held from 5th, 6th & 7th April 2018, at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

GREE has been consistently innovating new technologies to create the best-suited products for the changing needs of consumers. At the Expo, GREE’s exhibition area was amongst the largest and demonstrated a wide range of heavy and light, commercial and residential units. Representatives of GREE team were available for on spot queries and demonstrations of both commercial and residential air conditioning units.

In the global market, sales volume of residential air conditioners has been No.1 since 2005. GREE has an extensive sales network that covers 195 countries and regions globally. More than 300 million customers are using GREE air conditioners.

On this occasion, Marketing Head of DWP Group Shoaib Younus stated, “As a specialized air conditioner manufacturer, GREE has been constantly striving to deliver quality products and advanced technology. GREE owns both residential and commercial users in order to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Innovation and creativity have always been a priority for GREE as a pioneer in developing and producing the GMV VRF system, centrifugal water chiller and sine wave DC inverter air conditioner, which established GREE’s reputation as a trend setter in the air conditioning industry”.