Greatness based on character: Justice Ejaz

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan says greatness results from good character, wealth cannot buy it. He was addressing 4th reunion of Kaghanian Old Boys Association organized by Post Graduate College for Boys-1, Abbottabad which was attended by large number of old boys.

The oldest student of the college, Syed Nur Ahmad Shah, President Kaghanian Khalid Masood, former Secretary, Syed Siddique Shah Bukhari, also delivered speeches, while Principal of the College, Professor Taj Muhammad welcomed the Chief guests and other participants.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest of the instant meeting, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan went on to say that nobody could dare to get popularity as well as greatness on the strength of his wealth but on the basis of his honest plans he could succeed to derive higher caliber in his life without which there was no chance to proceed further on the route of achieving best status leading to higher caliber at any stage of his life.