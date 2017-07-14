‘Great victory’

Tehran

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed Tue. that Mosul victory is great and that it tops a series of accumulating victories over ISIL terrorists, Lebanese news agency Al-Manar reported.

According to Al-Manar, Hassan Nasrallah also stressed in a televised speech that what has happened in Iraq affects the destiny of the entire region.

He maintained that ISIL invasion of Mosul in 2014 was eminent and pushed many Iraqis to get frustrated and disappointed, adding that Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani later issued a historical call (Fatwa) for all the Iraqis to fight the terrorists, which later contributed to establishing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Nasrallah added that the Islamic Republic of Iran provided Iraq with all forms of assistance just after ISIL invasion, adding that the IRGC officers came into Baghdad to help the Iraqi forces in ISIL fight.

He also pointed out that the Iraqi forces rejected to obey the foreign regulations and attempts to frustrate their will to fight ISIL, stressing that this did contribute to the victory. He stressed that there is a historical chance to completely eradicate the takfiri terrorist group in Iraq, Syria and the entire region.

Nasrallah said that the US officials acknowledged that Obama’s administration established ISIL and that the American assistance to the Iraqi army is controversial.

He further congratulated Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, Iraqi PM Haidar Al-Abadi and all the Iraqis who sacrificed in order to defeat ISIL, as well Iran and all who supported the Iraqis on Mosul victory.—APP