Great tribute paid to Joya

Staff Reporter

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has paid a great tribute to the icon of Sindhi literature and a great scholar of Sindh Mr. Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo by saying that besides scholarly pursuits, Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo had remained a great thinker, educationist and had played a major role in development of Sindhi language and literature through out his life. He said this in a condolence message on the demise of Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo, who passed away on Thursday 9, 2017 at Hyderabad.

“Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo was an illustrious student of Sindh Madressatul Islam, from where he had passed his matriculation in 1934 and had also served his Alma Mater- SMI as its teacher from 1938 to 1940 and then 1941 to 1947,” Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that later his service was terminated from SMI as he had written a book on issues of Sindh before the Partition, but I had withdrawn such order on August 1, 2015 as head of the same institution-SMIU, on the occasion of his centennial celebration, organized by SMIU at a local hotel.”

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has further said that SMIU has also published English and Sindhi translations of his biography. Dr Shaikh announced that SMIU will organize a literary reference in the honor of Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo soon.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has also extended his condolence with noted journalist Mr. Mohammad Qamar Khan, on demise of his father.