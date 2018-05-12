Great step by IHC

I always just get an abnormal feel while viewing the promos of different TV Channels about Ramadan Shows, and MashaAllah all are in a classical race ready to beat one another, seriously which way we are going? Is it the way to spend Allah’s month? And the climax is that these transmissions will be on televisions from Sehar to Iftar, Matlab Ibaadat Choro Aur In Shows Me Beth K Yaa TV K Aagayy Beth K Gaariyan Aur Bikes Jeeto*.

Plus the Majority who are hosting are the ones who even don’t know a single right thing about Islam! Simplyyy! *Har koi Apnaa Apna laga hua Hy* just to get good ratings, but What About the ratings From ALLAH?? Instead of Making Our World and Akhirah better in this month, we are trying to make it worse! Just try to save yourselves from this Fitna in the holy month of Ramadan Kareem. Finally a really good step by Islamabad High Court by banning all the game shows circus throughout Ramadan.

Hafsah Rahman

Via email

Related