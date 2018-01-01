Great potential for e-commence market development: Martin Wang

Alibaba Road show at RCCI

Rawalpindi

Representatives of Alibaba.com, a leading whole sale market place for global trade, including Martin Wang, Business Development Director, Jason Jia, and Patrick Wang, Country Managers paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). Addressing traders, Martin Wang said there is a great potential for e-commerce market development in Pakistan.

The delegation gave a briefing on the services of the e-commerce platform and said that it can provide an opportunity for SMEs in the Rawalpindi region to gain direct access to buyers without establishing their own presence in overseas markets.

They also shared data about Pakistani Suppliers on Alibaba.com and how exporters can utilize the platform to identify and capture business opportunities from abroad.

Earlier, President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan, in his welcome address said e-commerce is the future mode of conducting business, and will provide an opportunity to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to directly supply their products to the end-consumers in any part of the world.

He said that there is no doubt that Alibaba is a leading e-commerce platform, and a pioneer in supplying products online. “Pakistan should also enter the e-commerce market in collaboration with Alibaba.com to get maximum dividends from its portal in addition to launching its own companies,” Zahid Latif added.

He said that IT sector is growing exponentially in Pakistan.

It contributes around more than $2.8 Billion in the country’s export in IT sector. The RCCI chief also highlighted key initiatives of RCCI in promoting IT in the region including ICT awards and E-Health Conference.

He said with increase internet penetration, now in Pakistan people do online shopping. Later a memento was presented to Alibab.com representatives. Group Leader Suhail Altaf, Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Muhammad Ali Deputy Commissioner Taxation (FBR), former presidents.—INP